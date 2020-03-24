Angola: Covid-19 - 13 Cases Under Laboratory Testing

Luanda — 13 of the 146 samples of suspected cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) are being tested in laboratory in Angola, announced Sunday in Luanda the national director of Public Health, Helga Freitas.

The official confirmed this at a press conference on updating Covid-19 in the country and in the world.

He explained that the health condition of the two positive cases declared Saturday in Angola is stable and has mild symptoms.

The two citizens are being followed up at one of the reference hospital units in the capital city.

Angola registered last Saturday the first two positive cases of coronavirus.

They are two male Angolan citizens, aged between 36 and 38, who entered Angola on the 17th and 18th of this month, coming from Portugal.