Angola: Covid-19 - 13 Cases Under Laboratory Testing

22 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 13 of the 146 samples of suspected cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) are being tested in laboratory in Angola, announced Sunday in Luanda the national director of Public Health, Helga Freitas.

The official confirmed this at a press conference on updating Covid-19 in the country and in the world.

He explained that the health condition of the two positive cases declared Saturday in Angola is stable and has mild symptoms.

The two citizens are being followed up at one of the reference hospital units in the capital city.

Angola registered last Saturday the first two positive cases of coronavirus.

They are two male Angolan citizens, aged between 36 and 38, who entered Angola on the 17th and 18th of this month, coming from Portugal.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.