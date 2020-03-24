South Africa: Netball South Africa President Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Photo: Daily Nation
(file photo).
24 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the governing body announced on Tuesday.

Netball South Africa said via a press statement that Molokwane had recently returned from business travels in England and Scotland.

"Ms Molokwane had travelled to the United Kingdom for meetings with the International Netball Federation (INF) where she serves as a board member in March. These meetings took place as South Africa is gearing to host the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town," Netball South Africa said in the statement.

Molokwane said she found out on Tuesday morning that she had tested positive for the virus.

"I did these tests following my return from the UK where I was in March. I would also like to mention that when we returned from the UK, we were screened at the airport (ORT) and everything went well. I would like to take this moment to alert the general public that I am currently in quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions to make sure that I recover fully from the virus. I am not showing any symptoms however I will still take precautions to protect everyone around me and myself."

She added: "Please take all necessary precautions, wash your hands with soap or sanitiser for at least 20 seconds, keep the required two metre social distance. This virus is real, and we need to treat it as such. If you test positive please make sure that you quarantine for the required 14 days."

- Netball South Africa

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.