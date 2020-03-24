Tunisia: Covid-19 - IMF to Disburse $400 Million for Tunisia Shortly, Says Finmin

Tunis/Tunisia — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will disburse a sum of $400 million (about 1.162 billion Tunisian dinars) to Tunisia, shortly, support it in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news was announced by Finance Minister Nizar Yaich on a private radio station. This sum of money will be disbursed in the coming two or three weeks, he added.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a teleconference with G20 on Monday: "We will massively step up emergency finance as nearly 80 countries are requesting our help."

"We are working closely with the other international financial institutions to provide a strong coordinated response," she added.