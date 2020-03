Tunis/Tunisia — The listing of Tunisie Valeurs shares on the Tunis Stock Exchange (BVMT) will be suspended during the sessions of March 24 and 25, 2020. It will resume as from March 26, BVMT announced on Tuesday.

This decision was made at the request of the Financial Market Council (CMF) and following the publication, on Monday, of the notice of opening of the Public Takeover Bid (OPA) on the shares of Tunisie Valeurs, the stock exchange explained.