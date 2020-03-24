Rwandan Nationals Stranded Abroad Airlifted

24 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

The first batch of Rwandans who were stranded abroad amid the novel coronavirus outbreak arrived in the country on Sunday, thanks to the Government's partnership and KLM airline.

Most governments placed their countries into lockdown with no flights allowed to fly in as a measure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many people stranded, including Rwandans.

Rwandan nationals, mainly comprised of students abroad and other diaspora communities, had expressed concern recently after failing to find a way to come back home.

The Government had promised it was working out an alternative to rescue nationals and legal residents who were facing travel difficulties as a result of restrictions imposed by different countries.

"It's true there is an arrangement between the Government of Rwanda and KLM! The 1st flight was yesterday, another departed today!" Jean Pierre Karabaranga, Rwanda's Ambassador to The Hague told The New Times.

Karabaranga added that the last flight is expected Wednesday 25.

The envoy indicated that they have been spreading information regarding "the arrangement by informing members of the diaspora."

Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, the Minister of State in charge of East African Community at the Foreign Affairs ministry, said this follows a conversation with ambassadors to facilitate all Rwandans abroad.

"We had a video call with all ambassadors on Friday and they are facilitating everyone who wants to come back to Rwanda to be able to get here," he noted.

Rwanda has so far registered 19 Covid-19 cases as of Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health.

