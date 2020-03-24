Malawi: Genet Commits to Promote Sexual Reproductive Health Rights for Schoolgirls

Girls Empowerment Network (Genet), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), says it is committed to promoting Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) rights for the youth in the country as one way of improving girls' sexual health.

Speaking on the sidelines of the SRH awareness campaign which was held in Mchinji district recently, Genet project officer Memory Banda said her organisation is devoted to promoting SRH rights among the youth in the country by raising awareness of such rights amongst the youths.

"We want to ensure that youths in the country have information regarding how they can take care of their sexual health," Banda said.

Through promoting SRH rights among the youths, the organisation also intends to put in measures that would help reduce cases of teenage pregnancies which lead to early marriages.

Banda said issues of adolescent pregnancies are on the rise among girls and this is negatively affecting the overall development of many girls in education.

"For this reason through our initiative we also want to make sure that girls are not getting pregnant before completing their education," she said.

Genet, is currently implementing Happy Health and Safe (HHS) project in Traditional Authority (TA) Mawvere in Mchinji with support from SRHR Africa Trust (SAT).

According to Banda, the project is focusing on improving overall health of youths, especially girls, in SRH information and gender based violence.

Mchinji Youth Friendly Health Services (YFHS) Focal Person, Kalikokha Chinzimbe commended Genet for the gesture, saying many youths are now openly demanding SRH services and information at their respective health centers in the district.

"Before Genet's project, many youth were shy to seek SRH services and information as a result youths including adolescent girls were falling in a trap of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and early pregnancies," he said.

With the HSS project in the district, many youths are asking for SRH services and information a situation which has lead to reduction of STIs and teen pregnancies.