Angola: Land Acquisition Draw Takes Place Tuesday

Luanda — The first beneficiaries of marked land in the Kilamba Housing project, in Luanda, will be known on Tuesday, March 24, starting at 10 am, during a draw to be broadcast by the Public Television of Angola (TPA), ANGOP has learnt.

The draw will count on the participation of 54,986 candidates who applied from 10 December 2019 to 10 January this year, for the acquisition of a plot of legally marked land (space with streets, drainage, drinking water connection points, electricity and internet).

According to the manager of the Infrastructure Land Management Company (EGTI), Kilson Gouveia, for this number of candidates, 560 lots are available for citizens who have registered, in person and / or via the internet, for the acquisition of land in Kilamba, which lasted 30 days.

The respective draw will be made through a computer platform that will randomly choose the candidate's code, taking into account the specificity of the type of draw, as it happened with the draw for the acquisition of residences in Zango 5 ward, carried out last February 20th.

According to the source, candidates for land are divided into six types, with 4,265 citizens competing for land for construction of single-family housing (houses), 6 628 for multifamily (buildings of up to 5 floors) and 925 for construction of cultural / leisure infrastructures.

At least 5,251candidates will compete for the trade area, while for education there are 566 and health 351 sectors.

Depending on the number of land plots (560) available, only 468 of them are destined for the construction of single-family housing, 61 multifamily, seven for education, five for health, eight for commerce and 11 for culture /leisure.

Therefore, says Kilson Gouveia, there will be six draws on the same day for different areas.

In each of these draws, the software will automatically generate, using the computational algorithm, a list of precedence that should contain only the application code, to be published on the EGTI website (www.egti.gov.ao) and in the Jornal de Angola (Angolan newspaper).

The draws will be coordinated and supervised by the Games Supervision Institute, in collaboration with the National Institute for Consumer Protection (INADEC).

The sale of land is open to individuals and companies, both national and foreign, that have the capacity to acquire legal marked and construction land.