Nigeria: Coronavirus - Senate Suspends Plenary for Two Weeks

24 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, the Senate has suspended its plenary sessions for two weeks.

The announcement was made by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

The announcement followed a closed-door session which lasted over an hour.

Mr Lawan said while the plenary remains adjourned, lawmakers will be available to attend to important national issues.

"The Senate further resolves to adjourn sitting for two weeks from today due to the pandemic of coronavirus ravaging the entire world and therefore the Senate resumes on the 7th of April. However, the Senate will be on hand in case there is an urgent issue that requires its attention. "As at now, the only way out of the pandemic is for the population to observe the recommended measures advised by the NCDC. The federal government should devote special funds to fight the COVID-19 threatening Nigeria," he said.

Mr Lawan also called on the federal government to give financial and other resource assistance to the states in the fight against the virus.

The Senate committees on health and primary healthcare and communicable diseases will continue to discuss with the health ministry and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, he said.

This announcement comes days after the Senate suspended all public hearings and excursions to the National Assembly indefinitely.

Mr Lawan also announced that the gallery of the chamber will remain closed to visitors until further notice.

Prior to the adjournment, the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, announced the death of Cross River senator, Rose Oko, who died on Monday night after a protracted illness.

Mr Yahaya prayed that his colleagues observe a minute silence in honour of the late lawmaker and suspend all activities - which was adopted.

Nigeria recorded its first death from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak on Monday.

So far, Nigeria has a total of 40 confirmed cases including one death.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.