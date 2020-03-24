Namibia: Rössing Donates Funds to Strengthen Government's Actions Against the COVID-19

23 March 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Rössing Uranium last week donated N$200,000 to government's initiatives to contain the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.

"We are making a donation to Namibia in support of the fight against the COVID-19," said Rossing Uranium's MD, Johan Coetzee at a hand-over ceremony in Windhoek.

Coetzee said the funds are set to strengthen the government's actions against the COVID-19.

"Let me assure the government that CNNC Rössing Uranium is doing all we can to stop the spread of the virus by way of an emergency response plan for the mine with various actions to prevent the spread of the virus among our employees and contractors," he added.

According to him, the company introduced a COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan which follows a four-phased approach towards managing the virus outbreak.

In a statement on behalf of the Executive Director of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe thanked the mining firm "for the immeasurable support in the fight against COVID-19 in Namibia."

"I would like to call upon all stakeholders in the sectors of health and social welfare services, to put efforts together so that we succeed in making Namibia a better place, by coming up with similar gestures, as part of their corporate social responsibilities," he said.

Last week, Namibia recorded the third case of COVID-19, just five days after the first two cases were announced on 14 March.

