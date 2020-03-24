Angola: National Police to Punish Acts of Corruption in Dtsr

24 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Commander General of the National Police, Paulo de Almeida, declared today, in Luanda, that that security body will reinforce the punishments to all agents of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety (DTSR) who are involved in acts of corruption.

The Commissioner General, who was speaking at the celebrations of the 41st anniversary of DTSR, stressed that the directorate is unfortunately connoted by acts of corruption that tarnish the image of the police.

For this reason, he warned that the PN leadership will not hesitate to remove and hold all those who prevaricate.

During the act, Paulo de Almeida said that the Police are working so that this year there will be a change in the driving license and the issuance of the unique vehicle identification document, as well as the periodic and mandatory vehicle inspections.

He mentioned that he is in the process of considering whether the police should continue to be the entity that issues driving licenses, booklets, license plates and the inspection of automobiles, when in other realities there are already public and private agencies that are in charge of this work.

