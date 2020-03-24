Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Counts On Cuban Doctors to Fight Pandemic

Luanda — Angola will count on the support of Cuban doctors, in the coming days, in the assistance, prevention, active search and control of Covid-19 (Coronavirus), measures that aim to mitigate the impact of the pandemic in the country, said Monday the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

The government official, who was speaking at the press conference on updating the coronavirus in the country, said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is making possible the arrival of Cuban specialists in intensive care, pneumology, public health, virology and infectious diseases.

In addition to the support of Cuban doctors, the Health Minister added that the Government is making diplomatic contact, via video conferences, with China, Brazil and other countries experienced in combating, preventing and treating Covid-19.

Angola recorded Monday the third positive case of the disease. This is another 23-year old Anolan citizen, coming from Spain, with a stopover in Portugal, on the flight of the 17th of this month already under the control of the authorities.