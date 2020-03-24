Kenya: Vlogger Natalie Tewa Finds New Love After Nasty Break Up

Bootilicious city influencer and vlogger Natalie Tewa is reported to have found love in yet another photographer, Sam Muchai.

Last February, the social media queen went through a nasty break up with her Ugandan ex-boyfriend photographer Moses Mukiibi alias Rnaze.

The two had met during a photoshoot in October 2017 and a month later decided to take things to the next level.

As they served young couple goals, Tewa and Rnaze never shied away from documenting their love life on social media at any given time.

But a year later, things started going south when Rnaze accused her of cheating on him while he was on a trip to Uganda.

In retaliation, Tewa accused Rnaze of physical abuse. Attempts by socialite Vera Sidika to mediate the situation that had broken the internet bore no fruits.

About seven months later, Tewa is said to have met Muchai an expert aerial photographer who, is also said to be a grandson to a wealthy businessman.

Another romance blossomed between the two and they have been travelling around the world to exotic destinations with Muchai executing the photography duties for the sassy vlogger, among other tasks.

Two weeks ago, the couple spent a three-day weekend at the exquisite and luxurious Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari club hotel in Nanyuki.

Muchai and Tewa were part of a team of about 20 individuals comprising famous influencers including Anita Nderu, Obinna, Antonesoul, Shix Kapyienga and Jackie Vike who were treated to a celebration of the launch of Accor Live Limitless experience which recently acquired Fairmont, Movenpick and Ibis Styles chain of hotels.

A source who also made the trip from Nairobi to Nanyuki tells Nairobi News that the two were inseparable and were also booked at the same hotel room.

"Their body language suggested Muchai wasn't just Tewa's photographer, there was more. In my eyes, they appeared to be in a love relationship. I guess they also shared the hotel room and by the time of our departure, they might have extended their stay because we left them behind," revealed the source.

However, unlike her previous relationship with Rnaze, Tewa and Muchai have been keeping theirs private.