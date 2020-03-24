Angola: Schools and Universities Closed Due to Covid-19

Luanda — Public and private higher and general education institutions in Angola are since March 23 shut for a period of 15 days,which may be extended in view of the pandemic situation in the country.

The measure results from instructions by the ministries of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, and of the Education as a way to prevent spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

"During this period, which may be extended for another fortnight, students must carry out academic work determined by higher education institutions", reads the statement.

Data shows that more than 10 million students have been enrolled in general education in the country for the current academic year.

The National Education System has 181,624 teachers, the public education system has 18,297 schools (with 97,459 classrooms).

Angola has so far registered three cases of Covid-19.