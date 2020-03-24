Angola Suspends Sport Activities

24 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Sports activities are since March 23 suspended in Angola for a period of 15 days as a way to prevent the spread of the COVID - 19 in the country.

According to a note from the Youth and Sports Ministry tha has reached Angop, the 15 days are automatically extendable for the same period if there is no other instructions.

The measure comes after the country announced the third positive case of the COVID-19 on Monday.

The National Directorate for Youth and Sports will ensure compliance with the instructions.

Several sports federations have already taken measures of this kind, namely of basketball, handball, motor sports, swimming, chess, roller hockey and the Angolan Paralympic Committee.

Angola Football Federation allowed the holding of games of the National Championship behind closed doors until Sunday.

In Angola, the first two positive cases of the new Coronavirus were announced by the authorities on Saturday (March 21) of two male Angolans aged 36 and 38 years old.



