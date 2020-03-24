Malawi: MDF Optimistic On Safety of Soldiers in DRC

Blantyre — Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has assured the nation of the safety of its soldiers deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the wake of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The assurance comes amidst reports that DRC has recorded a case of the virus.

MDF Spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday that Malawian soldiers in DRC are following measures and precautions set by World Health Organisation (WHO) hence being optimistic on their utmost security against the pandemic.

"This is a global crisis. Everybody knows that WHO has set up a number of measures that everyone has to follow if he or she is to avoid contracting this deadly virus. We have been assured that our soldiers in DRC are also following these measures," Chiphwanya said

He added that MDF will keep on monitoring the situation in DRC to make sure that Malawian soldiers are highly protected from the deadly virus.

Coronavirus outbreak which begun in Wuhan City, China late last year has spread to other continents such Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe and America.

Currently, no Coronavirus case has been reported in Malawi despite the disease being confirmed in some neighboring countries like Zambia and Tanzania.

On March 20, President Peter Mutharika declared COVID-19 a national disaster as a measure to prevent cases of the virus in the country.

Among other measures include suspension of hosting international meetings, avoid travelling to affected areas, deployment of health personnel's in all border posts, close of schools and restriction of gatherings of more than 100 people in churches, funerals and weddings among others.