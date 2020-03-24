Malawi: Met Service Calls for Concerted Efforts in Climate Change Fight

24 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre — Department for Climate Change and Meteorological Services has called for concerted efforts among stakeholders in combating effects of climate change in the country.

Director of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Jolamu Nkhokwe, made the remarks on Monday when Malawi joined the rest of the of World in commemorating the 70th World Meteorological day under the theme 'Climate and Water.'

Nkhokwe said currently natural occurring climate variability and human induced climate change are transforming the landscape of many countries including Malawi thereby causing uncertainties such as floods and droughts.

"As a country, Malawi has inherited the current global weather and climate problems of the world which has negatively impacted on lives and agriculture, and will have even more challenging climate change issues to deal with in future," he said.

Droughts are the world's costliest natural disasters accounting for $6 to $8 billion annually and impacting more people than any other form of natural disasters.

Nkhokwe, therefore, said it is important that he develops an understanding of the current issues to guide many on improved disaster risk management.

He called upon various stakeholders to join hands and mitigate climate change effects in a more coordinated and sustainable manner for the betterment of the nation.

"Currently Malawi is making strides in mitigating the impacts of climate change. However, more needs to be done at local and national level to improve and raise awareness on climate and climate change in addition to providing efficient climate services to Malawi," he said.

Nkhokwe, therefore, advised Malawians to continue taking weather related updates seriously to guide their day to day activities.

Every year, Malawi commemorates World Meteorological Day on 23rd March to showcase the essential contribution of National Meteorological services to the safety and wellbeing of society.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.