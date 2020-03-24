Africa: PM Abiy Proposes U.S.$150 Billion Emergency Financing Package for Africa As Ethiopia Confirms 12th #covid19 Case

24 March 2020
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)
By Etenesh Abera

Ethiopia's proposal came shortly before the ministry of health confirmed the 12th COVID19 patient, an Ethiopian who traveled from Dubai.

The office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed proposed a US$150 billion emergency financing package for Africa to combat the spread of COVID-19 as Ethiopia confirmed 12th patient who tested positive for the virus.

In a statement released this morning, PM Abiy forwarded three points proposal "for consideration during the upcoming extraordinary G-20 leaders' summit." Shortly after that, Ethiopia confirmed its 12th COVID19 patient, an Ethiopian who traveled from Dubai.

The first point PM Abiy proposed includes a USD150 billion Africa COVID-19 emergency financing package in supplementary budgetary support from the World Bank (including by recycling undisbursed IDA resources) for health emergency support, to boost foreign exchange reserves and safety nets; IFC global private sector financing - trade financing, working capital support and medium-term financing to private companies struggling with disruption of supply chains; as well as IMF global crisis financing to low income countries to meet urgent balance of payment needs and other G-20 facilities.

The second point deals with global Africa health emergency package, and may include support to WHO to strengthen public health delivery and emergency preparedness in Africa and support to Africa CDC to help supply equipment, protective gears and testing kits; and financing by the Global fund ) for AIDS, TB and Malaria) to strengthen system for health services and support health equipment purchases in Africa.

The third point proposes debt resolution and restructuring package, [which] will follow the examples of previous successful debt relief efforts. "Ethiopia proposes all interest payment to government loans should be written off. In addition, part of the debt of low-income countries should be written of"; and suggested "the remaining debt to be converted into long term low interest loans with 10 years grace period before payment. All debt repayments will be limited to 10% of the value of exports."

Prime Minister Abiy's proposal was released shortly before Ethiopia confirmed its 12th COVID19 case after the first case was confirmed on April 12, 2020. According to the Ministry of Health, the 12th case is a 34 year old male Ethiopian who came from Dubai on March 19, 2020.

"The patient went to the health facility on March 22, 2020 when he felt the symptoms of COVID-19 and the health facility reported to the Ethiopian Public Health Institute and the laboratory result confirmed positive," said a statement released by Dr. Lia Tadesse, the minister, adding "the patient is under medical treatment in the designated treatment center and he is in a stable condition. Fifteen people who had contact with the patient are under follow up." AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.