Angola: Defence Minister Defends Publicizing Cuito Cuanavale Battle

Menongue — The Angolan defense minister, Salviano Sequeira, defended last monday that the disclosure of the achievements of the heroic Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, which culminated in the abolition of the Apartheid regime in South Africa, and the independence of Namibia, should not be just the responsibility of the Angolan Government but of all southern African countries.

Speaking to press, at the end of the symbolic and restricted act of the 32 years of the memorable Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, which took place between 1987 and 1988, in the historic municipality of Cuito Cuanavale, province of Cuando Cubango, the minister stressed the need for member countries to engage to give greater visibility to that battle. For Salviano Sequeira, this shared strategy will demonstrate, in fact, not only the current generations but also those generations to come so that they know how much freedom cost, not only from the Angolan people, but particularly from Namibia and South Africa. The minister reminded that with the victory of 23 March it was possible to provide a solution to the matter of Namibia, which at the time was occupied by South African troops and in South Africa of the then white minority apartheid regime that oppressed the black South African majority, but with the victory of the battle and with the talks between the Angolan, Cuban and South African parties under the supervision of the United States of America, culminated in the New York agreements. "That is why, after this agreement, we verified the liberation of Namibia, assuming SWAPO, the liberation of Nelson Mandela and, later, the handing over of the minority's power to the black majority in South Africa. Whether Namibia whether South Africa currently their peoples are independent", explained the official in representation of the Head of State, João Lourenço. The minister stated that he sees 23 March as an important date, not only for the Republic of Angola and for Angolans, but also for the peoples that integrate the countries of Southern Africa, as this date is dedicated to all combatants who fell in the fight against South African Apartheid. According to Salviano Sequeira, that is why SADC, to give greater scope against Apartheid, found the date of March 23, a regional celebration, convenient, since it was on this day that South Africans Apartheid regime suffered the greatest defeat in the Cuito Cuanavale, precisely in the Tumpo Triangle, where its units were forced to retreat, hastily to Namibian territory.