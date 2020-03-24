Namibia: Geingob Sworn in for 2nd Term On Independence Day

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob was on Saturday sworn in for his second and last term coinciding with the country's 30th independence celebration.

Geingob underscored the need for unity among Namibians and also thanked the other presidents from other African countries who attended the inauguration.

"I am glad you are here to celebrate our triumph over oppression. The independence of Namibia will not have been attained without the frontline states. I pay tribute to the international community for the support," he said.

Geingob also said the global outbreak of COVID-19 has presented the world with a challenge saying that "we hope humanity will thrive."

He said Namibia has done tremendously well in improving the standards of living for her citizens. He added that the country has improved health, education and infrastructure.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa, Botswana President Mokweetsi Masisi, South African Foreign Affairs Minister Naledi Pandor who stood in for her President Cyril Ramaphosa, Joseph Malanji, who is Foreign Affairs Minister of Zambia in for President Edgar Lungu, Angolan President Joao Lourenco as well as diplomats resident in Namibia.