Zimbabwe: Bank Puts Employees Under 14-Day Quarantine After Coming Into Contact With Late Zororo Makamba

BancABC Zimbabwe has put under quarantine four of its staff members who recently interacted with the late Zororo Makamba, who on Monday became the first person to die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe.

Makamba is a broadcaster and son to prominent Zimbabwean businessman, James Makamba,

Zororo was the second person to test positive for the deadly coronavirus after the first one was recorded in the resort town of Victoria Falls last Friday.

The late television personality was admitted at Wilkins Infectious Disease Hospital in Harare last Friday after returning from the US.

The bank's chief executive Lance Mambondiyani said in a statement this was a precautionary measure.

"Out of the abundance of caution all employees who interacted with the patient (late) and their contact persons were immediately identified for further management," Mambondiyani said Monday.

"Whilst no one of the employees has shown any symptoms, preventative measures which include a 14 day self-quarantine as per health officials guidelines, have been activated.

"Further, as part of the Atlas Mara Group Wide COVID-19 prevention measures across all countries, the Bank has already commenced a sanitisation exercise of our Head Office and all our branches on an ongoing basis.

"Additionally, in adherence to recommended social distancing practices, virtual workplace and remote working facilities have been initiated for the majority our staff."

Added the BancABC boss: "We would like to encourage all our stakeholders to take this epidemic seriously, to follow the guidelines of health officials by practising good hygiene, engaging in social distancing to limit the risks of infections and to protect each other as responsible private and corporate citizens."