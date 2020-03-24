Zimbabwe: Bank Puts Employees Under 14-Day Quarantine After Coming Into Contact With Late Zororo Makamba

23 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

BancABC Zimbabwe has put under quarantine four of its staff members who recently interacted with the late Zororo Makamba, who on Monday became the first person to die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe.

Makamba is a broadcaster and son to prominent Zimbabwean businessman, James Makamba,

Zororo was the second person to test positive for the deadly coronavirus after the first one was recorded in the resort town of Victoria Falls last Friday.

The late television personality was admitted at Wilkins Infectious Disease Hospital in Harare last Friday after returning from the US.

The bank's chief executive Lance Mambondiyani said in a statement this was a precautionary measure.

"Out of the abundance of caution all employees who interacted with the patient (late) and their contact persons were immediately identified for further management," Mambondiyani said Monday.

"Whilst no one of the employees has shown any symptoms, preventative measures which include a 14 day self-quarantine as per health officials guidelines, have been activated.

"Further, as part of the Atlas Mara Group Wide COVID-19 prevention measures across all countries, the Bank has already commenced a sanitisation exercise of our Head Office and all our branches on an ongoing basis.

"Additionally, in adherence to recommended social distancing practices, virtual workplace and remote working facilities have been initiated for the majority our staff."

Added the BancABC boss: "We would like to encourage all our stakeholders to take this epidemic seriously, to follow the guidelines of health officials by practising good hygiene, engaging in social distancing to limit the risks of infections and to protect each other as responsible private and corporate citizens."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.