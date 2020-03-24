South Africa: Kicking Off a Home-Based Workout Routine? Have Fun and Don't Let Worry Over Form and Injury Deter You

24 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Malibongwe Tyilo

'The body is more resilient than we assume.' Biokineticist Jonathan Joshua cautions against 'fear-mongering about injury' when it comes to exercise.

There are many reasons why we should incorporate some form of exercise into our lives, and they reach far beyond aesthetics like fitting into an outfit or chasing some preconceived idea about how our bodies should look in summer. Exercise directly affects health and quality of life - for the better. It reduces the odds for heart disease, strokes, and diabetes, lowers blood pressure, combats depression and boosts memory and thinking.

With the 21-day lockdown going into effect from midnight Thursday 26th of March, working out will move from gyms into our home, for both regular exercisers as well those kicking off a new workout routine. However, even in less challenging circumstances, few questions arise when starting exercising: What is the right form and posture to maintain to get the most out of exercise and avoid injury? Is stretching before and after exercise a must? Is a carefully designed professional routine the best option?

"There is no evidence to suggest that a more specialised programme should be sought for the generally healthy population," says Cape Town-based biokineticist Jonathan Joshua....

