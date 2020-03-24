Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Abandons Offices for State House Following Zororo Makamba Visit

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday vacated his Munhumutapa government offices in central Harare following revelations that the late Zororo Makamba had visited the offices before his death from coronavirus last week.

Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba said Mnangagwa was from Monday this week, working from the State House as a precautionary measure after Makamba's visit last week to Munhumutapa Building.

Makamba was admitted to Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital last Friday where he was confirmed dead Monday from the coronavirus.

"I must confirm that the late Zororo Makamba paid a visit to both the Ministry of Finance and also the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC)," said Charamba.

He said at the OPC offices, Makamba met three staff members who have since been placed under the mandatory 21-day quarantine.

"In the course of his meeting, he came in contact with three staff members from our office. Those people have since been placed under 21-day quarantine apart from the measures that the medical team has recommended. On Sunday our offices were fumigated ensuring that there is decontamination," said Charamba.

Mnangagwa usually holds his Cabinet briefings at the Munhumutapa building, but this Tuesday, all the ministers were summoned to State House for the meeting. However, other government ministries such as the Ministry of Information, are still operating from Munhumutapa Building.

Makamba who is son to top businessman and Zanu PF politician, James Makamba, was the second person to be diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus after his return from the US early this month.