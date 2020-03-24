Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Abandons Offices for State House Following Zororo Makamba Visit

24 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday vacated his Munhumutapa government offices in central Harare following revelations that the late Zororo Makamba had visited the offices before his death from coronavirus last week.

Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba said Mnangagwa was from Monday this week, working from the State House as a precautionary measure after Makamba's visit last week to Munhumutapa Building.

Makamba was admitted to Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital last Friday where he was confirmed dead Monday from the coronavirus.

"I must confirm that the late Zororo Makamba paid a visit to both the Ministry of Finance and also the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC)," said Charamba.

He said at the OPC offices, Makamba met three staff members who have since been placed under the mandatory 21-day quarantine.

"In the course of his meeting, he came in contact with three staff members from our office. Those people have since been placed under 21-day quarantine apart from the measures that the medical team has recommended. On Sunday our offices were fumigated ensuring that there is decontamination," said Charamba.

Mnangagwa usually holds his Cabinet briefings at the Munhumutapa building, but this Tuesday, all the ministers were summoned to State House for the meeting. However, other government ministries such as the Ministry of Information, are still operating from Munhumutapa Building.

Makamba who is son to top businessman and Zanu PF politician, James Makamba, was the second person to be diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus after his return from the US early this month.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.