Zimbabwe: Mthuli Ncube Not in Self-Isolation After His Europe Trip - Mangwana

24 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Information Ministry Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana has dismissed as false, reports circulating on social media that Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has gone into self-isolation following his controversial trip to Norway and Belgium early this month.

Ncube was in Europe despite a ban on foreign travels by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for government officials in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread.

However, Mangwana dismissed claims that Ncube had gone into self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

"He is not," Mangwana told NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday.

"He is actually in Cabinet (meeting). However, some officials from the ministry are in precautionary self-quarantine because they had been in contact with the late Zororo Makamba."

Some officials in the Ministry of Finance last week came into contact with the now late Makamba at the ministry's offices.

He at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital on Monday from coronavirus after his return from the US.

However, Mangwana said he could not shed more on the Finance Ministry officers now under self-quarantine as this was against their health privacy status.

"I can't give that information without their consent as it pertains to individual health issues," he said.

Zororo, son to prominent businessman and former Zanu PF top official, James Makamba, is also understood to have visited a number of places and met different people including government officials, a class of media students at the Midlands State University at the Harare campus and BancABC offices, among places in Harare.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.