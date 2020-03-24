Zimbabwe: Earthquake Hits Chipinge, Chimanimani

The met office has confirmed that an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 hit parts of Chimanimani and Chipinge districts Tuesday morning, exactly a year after Cyclone Idai devastated the disaster-prone Eastern region.

According to the Chipinge district meteorological officer, Lydia Masengu, there were no deaths or damage to property.

In March last year, a tropical storm, Cyclone Idai hit Chipinge and Chimanimani districts causing massive deaths to humans and livestock, disappearances as well as damage to property and infrastructure.