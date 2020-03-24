Zimbabwe: Earthquake Hits Chipinge, Chimanimani

24 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The met office has confirmed that an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 hit parts of Chimanimani and Chipinge districts Tuesday morning, exactly a year after Cyclone Idai devastated the disaster-prone Eastern region.

According to the Chipinge district meteorological officer, Lydia Masengu, there were no deaths or damage to property.

In March last year, a tropical storm, Cyclone Idai hit Chipinge and Chimanimani districts causing massive deaths to humans and livestock, disappearances as well as damage to property and infrastructure.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.