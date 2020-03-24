Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records Two New Cases

24 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

The Nigerian government on Tuesday announced two new cases of Covid-19 in the country.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 42 as at the time of reporting.

The two new cases were confirmed in Lagos and Ogun state, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed.

The public health agency on its Twitter handle said one of the new cases is that of a returning traveller.

The second case is a contact of a previously confirmed case. This is the first local transmission reported in Nigeria since the first confirmed case in February.

NCDC said "as at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria-2 discharged, 1 death."

Break down

Based on the newly confirmed case, Lagos State still has the highest number of confirmed cases in the country.

As at the time of reporting, Lagos has recorded 29 cases, FCT- 7, Ogun- 3, Ekiti, Oyo and Edo have one each.

So far, most of the infected people are those who have recently returned to the country from high risk countries.

Measures

Due the increasing number of confirmed cases, many states, including Lagos and Abuja, have asked many residents to stay at home.

Public gatherings of more than 20 people have also been banned in Lagos.

This is expected to curb the transmission rate of the disease which has killed over 15,000 people globally.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

