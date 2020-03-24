Nigeria: Buhari Meets Security Chiefs As Coronavirus Spreads in Nigeria

24 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, is currently holding a meeting with the country's security chiefs.

The meeting is holding at the Presidential villa.

Those in attendance include; the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.); Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Members of Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 just left State House, Abuja, at 2:20pm.

The team, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, promised to brief journalists later today.

Earlier today, the president held a closed-door meeting with Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state.

Masari, who is Buhari's home state governor, came few hours after news broke that the President had been tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The President was tested after his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, had earlier tested positive.

