Nigeria: Covid - 19 - Keffi Residents Rejoice As Family of 5 Proves Negative

24 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia

The residents of Keffi Local Government in Nasarawa State are rejoicing as the results of a family of five that was earlier isolated over suspected cases of coronavirus proved negative to COVID-19.

Nasarawa State government on Friday said it had quarantined a family of five persons at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for suspected case of coronavirus.

An official of Maigida Foundation, Umar Muhammad Rabiu on Tuesday told Daily Trust in Keffi, "The people of Keffi and that of Nasarawa State are rejoicing that the family of who were suspected to have contacted the virus, but test has proved that they were not infected by Covid-19.

" We are calling of the people to maintain good hygiene, abide by all precautions from medical experts to curtail the spread of the virus."

Similarly, Governor Abdullahi Sule, Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Dauda Bage, Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa, State Council and Local government council chairmen have held an emergency meeting on ways to mitigate the pandemic and its effect on the state's economy.

That was the second meeting summoned in the state on the issue.

The Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, ( FMC) Keffi, Dr Yahaya Baba confirmed that the family has been discharged.

