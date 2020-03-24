Cameroon: Parents Resort to Home Teaching

With the current shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus, parents have come up with special programmes to keep children active and safe.

Home teaching, playing, crying, fighting with the television remote and other extra-curricular activities mark the atmosphere in most homes in the country, as schools respect the lockdown decision by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

The situation seems difficult and chaotic at the beginning as many parents could not go to work the next day given that they did not have someone to stay with the kids at home. But as days passed by, many parents have come up with special programmes to effectively keep their children connected to their academic works while making good use of the free time in their hands. Parents have come up with what most of them call "Covid-19 Daily Schedule" for their children.

Maureen L, a mother of two, says her Covid-19 Daily Schedule begins from7:00 am when the kids wake up from bed and prepare for the day. From 9:00 am to 10:00 am, the kids carry out morning walk, this could be a family walk with the dog or a yoga exercise if it is raining. 10:00 am to 11:00 am is academic time for the kids.

During this period, no electronic device is used, the children use their school books, study guide and journals to study. Thereafter is creative time from 11:00 to 12:00 noon. This period is dedicated to children exercising their skills in drawing, crafting, or cookery. 12:00 is launch and later chore time during which the children wipe all kitchen tables and chairs and other surfaces at home. 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm is quiet time during which a child can take a nap or decide to read a book. By 9:00 pm, when the kids go to bed, they have undertaken at least two academic sessions, says Maureen L. Another mother, Hardedge N, says she is using the school programme from her children's school to set up home schooling exercises. She added, her children also use Google chrome to study.

Joanna E, a mother of four kids says "I told my kids they can play as long as they want but always make sure they remain clean. Watch after each other and no interactions out of the gate." Since her kids were already done with the second term examinations but for her a daughter who will be sitting in for the First School Leaving and Common Entrance Certificate Examination. As such, Joanna has organised home classes for her daughter under the supervision of her teacher. Another parent, Monque F, has decided to remain in constant communication with the class teachers and school authorities of her children. This is to ensure that they send academic assignments for the kids via WhatsApp or email, particularly for her child who has to write the Common Entrance Examination. Another parent is using the moment to teach her children some life skills like cooking, cleaning and playing indoor games. Laura is a mother of five who says she is using the moment to enforce teaching on morals and most importantly learn Bible stories.