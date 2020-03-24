Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Rise to 25

24 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

Nine more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing total number of confirmed cases in Kenya to 25, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.

Out of the nine cases, seven are Kenyans while two are foreigners.

The CS said patients have been put in isolation and are being monitored. He said that the government was tracing those who have been in contact with the patients. Mr Kagwe said that confirmed coronavirus cases are spread out in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties.

He said the government will carry a mandatory testing for travellers and those who have been in contact with the patients.

