Somalia: Somali Army Repels Al-Shabaab Attack in Southern Regions

24 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

SNA's 60th division Gen Mohamed Sheikh Abdullahi announced that the Somali army has managed to repulse an attack by Al-Shabaab against government-controlled areas in Bay and Bakol regions.

Abdullahi added that they had prior information about the imminent offensive and subsequently the SNA troops have successfully fended off the attackers before reaching their targets.

He stated Al-Shabaab was plotting simultaneous attacks on SNA military bases in Buur-Eyl, Walaga and Hawal-Barbar villages in Bay and Bakol region, located south of Somalia.

Separately, Al-Shabaab killed 7 soldiers in an IED attack on a military convoy in the outskirts of Janaale town on Monday and raided SNA and AU bases with mortars.

