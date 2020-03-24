Liberia: President Weah Vetoes Bill Seeking Upgrading Tumutu Vocational Training Institute to College

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has vetoed a Bill seeking to repeal the Act creating the Tumutu Vocational Training Institute for the establishment of Tumutu Agriculture College, citing financial and other reasons.

The Liberian Senate recently enrolled, for possible signature of the President, Bill No. 1, titled "An Act to Repeal an Act to create the Tuutu Vocational Training Institute and to establish in lieu thereof the Tumutu Agriculture College" and to grant the institute a charter status.

But in keeping with Article 35 of the Liberian Constitution, Dr. George Manneh Weah vetoed the bill, indicating that the creation of a new institution should consider the availability of corresponding financial resources to fund personnel, logistic and other operational costs.

The Liberian Leader cited the unfavorable financial situation facing Government-something he said doesn't warrant upgrading to college a vocational training center already under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports with support from partners.

President Weah made it clear that Tumutu, as a vocational training center, has already been captured under the budgetary plans and allocations, and that a shift in decision or its withdrawal from the Ministry of Youth and Sports as suggested by the bill is not healthy for the sustenance of the institute.

"With interventions from both the European Union Youth Rising project, which is up to US$2m and the French Project of US$1.5m, Tumutu is poised to benefit from approximately US$3.5m aid of partners," President Weah said, adding that any attempt to change the present status through a legislation allowing Tumutu to turn into a technical college, especially under these circumstances, could deprive the institution the goodwill of international partners.

The Liberian Chief Executive insists that it would prudent, therefore, for Tumutu Vocational Training Institute to remain under the supervision of the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Currently, the Ministry of Youth and Sports supervises the Tumutu Vocational Training Center.

Under the Ministry's supervision, the European Union (EU) is providing US$6m in support to the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Education and that the Center also benefits from a US$10m French aid.

Meanwhile, President Weah has directed the Ministers of Education and Youth and Sports to coordinate with Bong County's Legislative Caucus regarding Tumutu Training Center's future transformation as a major technical and vocation training center in that part of the country.