Rwanda: Minister Explains Sharp Rise of COVID-19 Cases in Rwanda

In a statement issued on March 23, the Ministry of Health announced that the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the country had almost doubled to 36 with 17 new confirmed cases.

It was the first time Rwanda registered a large number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in a single day as cumulatively over the previous eight days, the ministry had recorded 19 cases.

The rise had caused tension among the population.

Speaking on national radio on Tuesday morning, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, the Minister of Health, allayed these fears and linked the sharp increase to the ongoing lockdown.

"The lockdown halted international flights and we tested the last entrants who were 30 in number of which 17 tested positive," explained Ngamije.

Rwanda last week stopped all passenger flights to land at all airports of the country before a total lockdown was instituted this past weekend, compelling all Rwandans to stay home, apart from those offering essential services.

The minister reassured the population that those passengers were tested upon entering the country and "they didn't meet any other person in the country to suspect that they may have infected other people."

According to the ministry, nine of the passengers came from Dubai, three from Kenya, two from the United States and one each from Qatar and India.

The other case was from a previously confirmed positive case who was identified through tracing, according to the minister.

First COVID-19 patients might be sent home

Ngamije also pointed out that at the end of the week, the first group of Coronavirus patients could be discharged from the hospital.

"At the end of this week, we're going to take other tests of all week-old patients undergoing treatment and if the results return negative (no virus), they will be discharged to rejoin their families," revealed Ngamije adding that their (patients) condition is stable.

Globally, over 378,000 coronavirus cases had been recorded by Monday, while the death toll was over 16,000 by press time, according to the World Health Organisation.

Over 101,000 people have been able to recover from the virus and discharged.

To curb the spread of coronavirus, people are urged to wash hands frequently, avoid touching one's eyes, nose and mouth, cover the mouth while coughing, avoid handshakes and observe social distancing.

Other measures include avoiding crowded spaces and close contact with people who have a fever or cough.

On top of that, staying home when feeling unwell and immediately calling 114 for medical assistance is strongly advised.

According to WHO, people who are infected with coronavirus may experience cough, fever, tiredness and difficulty breathing (severe cases).

