Cape Town — The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) reportedly announced that first patient to be diagnosed with COVID-19 no longer has the virus, the country's Health Minister Eteni Longodo said.

According to Longodi, the person "no longer has any symptoms" after concluding the final tests, the Daily Nation reports.

"The INRB (national biomedical research institute in Kinshasa) has just confirmed the absence of the virus in the person," Longodo said.