Rwanda: Police Send Warning to Those Who Lie to Breach COVID-19 Lockdown

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has urged the public to observe the guidelines of the recently announced countrywide lockdown issued by the Prime Minister to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The call was made by CP John Bosco Kabera, the RNP Spokesperson, who said that some people continue to move around in disregard to the lockdown, which was put in place as a public safety measure amidst the virus outbreak.

Already, 36 cases have been diagnosed in Rwanda.

Appearing on national radio, Kabera remarked that people who won't adhere to the guidelines from the Prime Minister's declaration and refuse to stay home will be punished.

The lockdown compels everyone apart from those offering or going to seek essential services will be allowed to leave their homes.

"There are people who trick our officers and lie about their motives of travel," noted Kabera adding that the RNP have set mechanisms to follow up and verify the authenticity of claims and if found to have lied, they will face punishment.

He, however, did not specify the punishment but he said there are laws punishing that and prescribes sanctions including fines and detention.

Essential services that remain open include health facilities, banks and stores and market selling foodstuffs and other essential groceries.

The guidelines imposed a temporary ban on non-essential travel across the country as well as unnecessary movements outside homes while all employees in the public and private sector were ordered to work from home.

Globally, over 380,000 have tested positive while over 16,500 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The safest way to curb the spread of the virus is to wash hands frequently, avoid touching one's eyes, nose and mouth, cover the mouth while coughing, avoid handshakes and observe social distancing.

In addition to that avoid crowded spaces and close contact with people who have a fever or cough.

In case of experiencing the following symptoms; cough, fever, tiredness and difficulty breathing (severe cases) immediately call 114 for medical assistance.

