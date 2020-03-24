Malawi Airlines Suspends Operations - S. African Airways Ground Flights

24 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The national flag carrier Malawian Airlines has suspended its Lilongwe - Blantyre and Johannesburg operations in response to the South African government's travel ban aimed at cushioning transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Malawian Airlines cabin crew

In a flight advisory Malawian Airlines public relations officer Joseph Josia said they have "temporarily" suspended all flight to Johannesburg until April 16 2020.

"This means ur last operation to Johannesburg will be on Thursday 26th March, 2020," reads the advisory.

South African Airways (SAA) has also announced it has suspended its international flights until May 31.

Other than Malawi in Africa, SAA operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and Brazil.

"In support of efforts by government to deal with this pandemic, and in the best interests of our crew, passengers and the public, we have decided to suspend all international flights until 31 May 2020," SAA Acting CEO, Zuks Ramasia said in a statement.

Ramasia said everyone, not just the government, must act to curb the spread of the virus.

He underlined that plane crews would be at risk had the flight ban been not imposed, and could potentially be trapped in foreign destinations amid increasing travel restrictions.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 163 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 263,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 11,000, and over 87,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.