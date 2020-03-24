Angola: Kilamba Satellite City Infrastructure Land Plots Drawn

24 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The 560 plots of land destined to citizens who signed up in person and / or via the internet for the acquisition of infrastructure land in Kilamba satellite city were drawn this Tuesday, in Luanda.

The draw broadcasted live on Public Television of Angola (TPA) had the participation of 54.986 candidates.

The land is intended for the construction of housing, stores, health services, education, culture, leisure, among others.

With the implementation of equipment it is intended the aligned with the objective of building a sustainable city and adapted to the challenges of the future, in accordance with the existing land legislation and with the good practices of territorial planning and urbanism at the international level.

The smallest plot of land in this area is 15 by 25 meters, corresponding to 375 square meters of total area.

The price of the land is calculated according to the gross construction area, type of architectural project and the number of floors.

For example, the mixed-use structures per square meter cost USD 150, the multifamily cost USD 141, while in the single-family housing area, the square meter varies between USD 96 to 150, at the BNA exchange rate.

However, the payment is made at 20 percent down upon signing the contract, the remainder is paid in installments of up to 60 months (5 years).

