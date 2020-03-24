Angola: Governor to Transform Cuito Cuanavale Into Tourist Area

24 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Menongue — The governor of Cuando Cubango, Júlio Bessa, said Monday that he wants to transform the municipality of Cuito Cuanavale into a tourist area, due to the interest of many tourists, resulting from the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, which took place between 1987 and 1988 in the locality.

Speaking to press, at the end of the central ceremony of the 32 years since the end of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, led by the Minister of National Defense, Salviano Sequeira, the governor informed that the project for the construction, by the Angolan Government, of the battle memorial has not yet ended, as there is a lack of other infrastructure.

From the missing infrastructures, the governor highlighted the construction of a three-star hotel, housing, among others of commercial interest, taking account that the Government's challenge is to transform the municipality of Cuito Cuanavale into World Heritage. "There is a need to make a master plan for the development of the municipality", stressed the governor.

Júlio Bessa informed that, due to the battle, many tourists from South Africa have traveled to Cuito Cuanavale, that can be much more boosted with the rehabilitation of National Road 140, which links Caiundo to Katuitui communes, giving access to the border with Namibia and other southern African countries.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.