Angola: Governor to Transform Cuito Cuanavale Into Tourist Area

Menongue — The governor of Cuando Cubango, Júlio Bessa, said Monday that he wants to transform the municipality of Cuito Cuanavale into a tourist area, due to the interest of many tourists, resulting from the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, which took place between 1987 and 1988 in the locality.

Speaking to press, at the end of the central ceremony of the 32 years since the end of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, led by the Minister of National Defense, Salviano Sequeira, the governor informed that the project for the construction, by the Angolan Government, of the battle memorial has not yet ended, as there is a lack of other infrastructure.

From the missing infrastructures, the governor highlighted the construction of a three-star hotel, housing, among others of commercial interest, taking account that the Government's challenge is to transform the municipality of Cuito Cuanavale into World Heritage. "There is a need to make a master plan for the development of the municipality", stressed the governor.

Júlio Bessa informed that, due to the battle, many tourists from South Africa have traveled to Cuito Cuanavale, that can be much more boosted with the rehabilitation of National Road 140, which links Caiundo to Katuitui communes, giving access to the border with Namibia and other southern African countries.