Angola: Head of State Convenes Council of Republic

24 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço has convened a session of the Council of the Republic for 25 March, for consultation on prospective measures to reinforce, prevent, contain and combat the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

In the same vein, the President has alo decided to hear from the National Asembly (parliament) , having for that purpose assigned a Government delegation headed by the minister of State and head of the Security Affairs to the Presidency of the Repúblic and coordinator of the Commission appointed to lead the Government's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Angola.

Since the coronavirus emerged in December in China, Angola has detected three confirmed positive cases of Covid 19.

The first two were reported on the 21 March, both involving Angolans who arrived from Portugal on 17 and 18 March.

