Sudan: The Cabinet Hears to Report On Latest Health Developments

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting today, chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, heard to a report from the Minister of Health Dr. Akram Al- Toum on the latest health developments in the country and combating of the corona virus.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih noted in press statements that the Health Minister has presented an integrated report on the health situation in the country, commending role of all the state's organs and their cooperation with the ministry in dealing with the epidemic by increasing the health isolation centers, completion of some requirements, and providing health and medical equipment.

He pointed out that the ministry has received, yesterday, a package of aid offered by the Chinese businessman Jack Ma to African countries to help in dealing with the corona virus epidemic, saying that the Ministry of Health has developed a plan to distribute these aids to the states, especially the states that have crossings.

Faisal indicated that there are three cases of Sudanese infected with corona virus outside the country, including two in the United Arab Emirates and one in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stressing the follow- up of these cases by the relevant authorities and organs, explaining that the three cases provided with good medical care.