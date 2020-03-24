Sudan: Cabinet Reviews Report On Country's Security Situation

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting today, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, heard to reports from a number of ministers on the general situations in the country.

The council deliberated on a report from the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Al-Terifi Idriss, on the security situation in the country, the most prominent incidents in the states and the measures that were taken in regard of some security developments, and the full coordination with the ministries of defense and foreign affairs for dealing with the issues of smuggling and borders.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the government's spokesman, Faisal Mohemd Salih, noted in press statements that the meeting also heard to a report from the Minister of Justice, Maulana Nasrul Eddin Abdul-Bari on laws for how to face the security violations, the possibility of reviewing existing laws that relate to dealing with security violations, indicating that the Minister of Justice indicated that the existing laws are sufficient and there is no need for new laws for dealing with security violations.

Faisal pointed out that the report has recommended the support of the Public Prosecution with the necessary capabilities as it is the body responsible for implementing these laws.

He added that the cabinet also heard to a joint report from the ministers of justice and the interior about the efforts made for the implementation of the recommendation for the formation of an internal security apparatus affiliated to the Ministry of Interior, indicating that the draft law for the formation of the apparatus is ready, stressing that the cabinet has assured the necessity of formation of the organ, directing for taking necessary arrangements of selecting highly efficient elements in accordance with a specific principles and criteria, and that the recommended Internal Security Apparatus would derive its values from the values and mottos of the glorious December revolution.