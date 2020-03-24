Sudan: Information Minister Announces New Case of Coronavirus Infection

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information, the official spokesman for the government, Faisal Mohamed Salih, has announced a new case of coronavirus infection for a Sudanese citizen coming from an Arab country.

Salih said in a statement to SUNA after the cabinet session today that the case is currently in health isolation and is a Sudanese citizen who came to the country on the 21st. of current March.

He said that this case was reported from within the patient's family, which is a positive thing, as those who had contact with him were isolated and the Arab country from which he came was notified, indicating that there is cooperation between Sudan and many countries within the framework of exchanging health information on coronavirus.