Gambia: Education Minister Assures All-Inclusive Policy Objectives

Minister of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) has assured the public of her ministry's All-Inclusive Policy objective where children with special needs are at the center of her ministry's plans in response to the SDG 4, which talks about an accessible, equitable and all inclusive quality education for all.

Minister Claudiana Cole made this statement on Sunday evening following an executive decision to close all schools in The Gambia in a bid to contain the spread of the covid-19.

Since the closure of schools a week ago, Minister Cole noted, it is important for her ministry to update the public about her ministry's commitment in ensuring that learning continues and that children are engaged in their homes during this emergency period.

"Since the current situation does not encourage gatherings of any form, due to the coronavirus pandemic, my ministry has entered into agreement with various partners and media houses throughout the country," Minister Cole revealed.

According to Minister Cole, all media institutions including MoBSE TV called (The Gambia Education TV) are currently broadcasting lessons intended for all levels of Basic and Secondary Education with a particular focus on areas of core subjects that are found to be challenging for students based on the chief examiner's report.

Minister Cole and her ministry strongly believe that using media of all forms to broadcast lessons would help mitigate the impact of the 72 contact hours that would be lost within the next 15 school days.

She emphasised that her ministry's initiative on the current situation is not in any way intended to replace the national curriculum delivery plan but rather a supplementary approach.

According to MoBSE minister, as soon as schools resume operation they will strictly follow the prescribed school curriculum coverage.

Madam Cole explained that this emergency response strategy is meant to provide an alternative for parents to engage and support their children while they are at home during this critical period.

She expressed her ministry's happiness to various schools for their swift response to the current situation by creating online platforms in the forms that would keep them in contact with their students.

At this critical period she said, her ministry is soliciting the support and expertise from the public and private entities in the realisation of this noble initiative.

Minister Cole extended her Ministry's profound gratitude to all those patriotic Gambians who are volunteering to help her teachers and staff for working round the clock despite the risk involved, to have the job done.

"I would encourage everyone to follow the health precautions as advised by the Ministry of Health, WHO and others to stay safe from this virus and bless our beloved country, The Gambia," Minister Claudiana Cole concluded.