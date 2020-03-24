Gambia: Gccpc Warns Against Price Hiking On Basic Food Commodities

Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC) has warned the business community particularly retailers and wholesalers over hiking of prices basic food commodities.

In media release sent to The Point, the GCCPC assures customers that there is no need for rushing or panic buying of basic food commodities as there is enough stock that can last for a long period.

"It is hoped that before the end of that period, the coronavirus (covid19) will be under control and things will be back to normal."

"On the same note, the Commission is strictly warning all businesses whether wholesalers or retailers to refrain from indulging in trade practices that "brings about manipulation of prices or conditions of delivery or affect the flow of supplies in the market relating to goods or services in such manner as to impose on the consumers unjustified costs or restrictions," the release added.

"Any business found wanting for violating the above provision of The Gambia Consumer Protection Act, 2014, will be seriously dealt with according to law."

"Inspectors are sent on the ground to do market investigation and to report any unfair trade practices affecting the consumers."

The dispatch further stated that it is everybody's duty and responsibility to come together to fight the global pandemic (covid-19) rather than using it for selfish gains.

"We hope all businesses will continue to abide by the law at all times especially in these trying times."