Namibia: B2Gold Continues Operations in Namibia, While Philippines Operation Halts

B2Gold will continue mining operations in at the Otjikoto Mine due to having stockpiled significant reserves of supplies to make it through the second quarter without a change to their production guidance.

Barring any unforeseen work stoppages due to Covid-19, including consumable supply disruption, the Company expects to meet its 2020 gold production and cost guidance at the Otjikoto Mine.

The Company in a statement this week said the underground project at Wolfshag is currently in the tender review process for underground mine development and could potentially be delayed if contractors cannot mobilize to site (scheduled for mid to late second quarter of 2020).

Furthermore, the Company does not expect that a delay to the underground project will have any impact on the 2020 or 2021 forecasted annual production at the Otjikoto Mine.

Meanwhile, the Company has temporarily suspended mining at its Masbate mine in the Philippines because government measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak had disrupted fuel supplies.

B2Gold will also continue to operate at the Fekola Mine in Mali. In addition, the Company is moving its ongoing expansion and development projects forward with certain restrictions and delays experienced by individual project. B2Gold expects to meet or exceed its budgeted consolidated gold production for the first quarter of 2020.