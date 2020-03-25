Nigeria: Taraba to Check Influx of Refugees From Troubled Cameroon Region

As thousands of refugees from troubled Cameroon English speaking region troop into Taraba State, Governor Darius Ishaku has inaugurated a committee to halt the influx.

Inaugurating the committee in Jalingo, the governor charged that efforts must be intensified to check all border areas in the state to curtail the situation.

Four Taraba local government areas, which include Sardauna, Kurmi and Ussa are share common boundary with Cameroon and thousands of refugees including women and children cross into the state on daily basis.

The prevailing Anglophone/Francophone crisis in Cameroon's English speaking region has forced thousands of people into Nigeria.

Also, while inaugurating an 11-man committee to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the state, Governor Ishaku directed health workers posted to the border areas to conduct critical Coronavirus checks on people coming into the country through the border link in the state.