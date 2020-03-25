Nigeria: Taraba to Check Influx of Refugees From Troubled Cameroon Region

25 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

As thousands of refugees from troubled Cameroon English speaking region troop into Taraba State, Governor Darius Ishaku has inaugurated a committee to halt the influx.

Inaugurating the committee in Jalingo, the governor charged that efforts must be intensified to check all border areas in the state to curtail the situation.

Four Taraba local government areas, which include Sardauna, Kurmi and Ussa are share common boundary with Cameroon and thousands of refugees including women and children cross into the state on daily basis.

The prevailing Anglophone/Francophone crisis in Cameroon's English speaking region has forced thousands of people into Nigeria.

Also, while inaugurating an 11-man committee to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the state, Governor Ishaku directed health workers posted to the border areas to conduct critical Coronavirus checks on people coming into the country through the border link in the state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.