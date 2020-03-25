East Africa: Coronavirus Cases Rise to 86 in the Region

25 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Cases of coronavirus patients have reached 86 in the East African Community region, paralysing business and halting travels among the bloc's nationals.

Four partner states including Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda have reported COVID-19.

So far Rwanda has recorded 40 coronavirus cases.

Rwanda confirmed its first coronavirus case on Saturday on 14th March, an Indian citizen who arrived from Mumbai, India, on March 8, 2020.

Kenya has recorded 25 Covid-19 cases, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Tuesday.

Uganda had recorded nine COVID-19 Cases by March 23, having confirmed its first case on March 21 while Tanzania has so far recorded 12 cases.

Burundi and South Sudan have not reported any case of the coronavirus pandemic so far.

Following the increasing number of cases, the East African Community Secretariat announced that it will deploy mobile laboratories and Coronavirus test kits to all EAC member states.

Each member state is set to receive a four wheel drive vehicle fitted with laboratory and ICT equipment, as well as all the necessary consumables for a fully functional laboratory with the capacity to conduct tests for Ebola and the coronavirus in addition to other pathogens.

According to the secretariat, some EAC member states have implemented strategies to address the outbreak at national level.

Among the strategies implemented include the suspension of all face to face meetings, closure of all schools and tertiary training institutions, closure of air space and borders as well as implementation of quarantine on arrival for travellers from high risk countries due to the outbreak.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.