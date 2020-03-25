Kenya Coronavirus Cases Jump to 25 After 9 New Confirmations

Nairobi — Cases of coronavirus in Kenya Tuesday increased to 25, after 9 new cases were confirmed, authorities said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases are spread out in 4 of the 47 counties in the country. They are Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

“We have received confirmation of 9 people who have contracted coronavirus,” Kagwe said adding, “this brings the total number to 25.”

He stated that out of the nine, seven are Kenyans and two foreigners.

Kagwe said the new counties outside Nairobi where infections have been confirmed have further increased the risk of contagion while promising to announce additional measures on Wednesday to firm up a national strategy to contain the virus.

“We have always felt that these counties have got extra exposure and we have also taken measures to create extra capacity and measures that it would be in other counties,” Kagwe indicated.

Some 98 traced contacts had been discharged after testing negative for coronavirus, he said.

Kagwe pointed out that tests for 647 other contacts are still being processed.

The health CS however insisted on the need for Kenyans to exercise behavioral change in the country for it to win the battle against the pandemic.

“Kenyans are exhibiting very undisciplined behavior, and this is going to cost us. It is a grave mistake for us to give you your child because we do not want the exposed then you go expose your child at home. This is one time you need to help the government because the government cannot help every household. We want responsibility among citizens,” Kagwe said while sending a warning to parents sending their children to private tuition.

He welcomed the arrival of testing kits donated by billionaire Jack Ma saying it will help in fast-tracking the testing.

Kenya received 100,000 face masks, 20,000 coronavirus test kits and protective suits from Chinese tycoon Jack Ma as part of a donation of personal protective equipment to help in the fight against the global pandemic.

Acting Director General for Public Health Patrick Amoth who was among officials who received the supplies said the donation will go a long way in helping prevent the spread of the virus.

Ma made the donation of medical equipment to all the African countries to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The global pandemic has now claimed over 17,000 lives and infected over 390,000 others globally.

Over 103, 000 have however recovered from the virus.