Kenya Coronavirus Cases Jump to 25 After 9 New Confirmations

24 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Cases of coronavirus in Kenya Tuesday increased to 25, after 9 new cases were confirmed, authorities said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases are spread out in 4 of the 47 counties in the country. They are Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

“We have received confirmation of 9 people who have contracted coronavirus,” Kagwe said adding, “this brings the total number to 25.”

He stated that out of the nine, seven are Kenyans and two foreigners.

Kagwe said the new counties outside Nairobi where infections have been confirmed have further increased the risk of contagion while promising to announce additional measures on Wednesday to firm up a national strategy to contain the virus.

“We have always felt that these counties have got extra exposure and we have also taken measures to create extra capacity and measures that it would be in other counties,” Kagwe indicated.

Some 98 traced contacts had been discharged after testing negative for coronavirus, he said.

Kagwe pointed out that tests for 647 other contacts are still being processed.

The health CS however insisted on the need for Kenyans to exercise behavioral change in the country for it to win the battle against the pandemic.

“Kenyans are exhibiting very undisciplined behavior, and this is going to cost us. It is a grave mistake for us to give you your child because we do not want the exposed then you go expose your child at home. This is one time you need to help the government because the government cannot help every household. We want responsibility among citizens,” Kagwe said while sending a warning to parents sending their children to private tuition.

He welcomed the arrival of testing kits donated by billionaire Jack Ma saying it will help in fast-tracking the testing.

Kenya received 100,000 face masks, 20,000 coronavirus test kits and protective suits from Chinese tycoon Jack Ma as part of a donation of personal protective equipment to help in the fight against the global pandemic.

Acting Director General for Public Health Patrick Amoth who was among officials who received the supplies said the donation will go a long way in helping prevent the spread of the virus.

Ma made the donation of medical equipment to all the African countries to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The global pandemic has now claimed over 17,000 lives and infected over 390,000 others globally.

Over 103, 000 have however recovered from the virus.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.