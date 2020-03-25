Kenya: Nairobi's World U20 Champs Postponed

Nairobi — Inevitably, World Athletics have on Tuesday evening announced that the 2020 World Under-20 Championships scheduled for Nairobi in July has been postponed as the world continues to fight the wrath of COVID-19.

In a statement, World Athletics says it will work with the government and the Local Organizing Committee to get a new date for the championship.

"We had to consider the health and well-being of athletes, officials and spectators in making this call. We recognise the immense preparations that have gone into the event and wanted to give certainty to the athletes as early as possible as we collectively come to terms with the global impact and threats associated with COVID-19,"

"The advice from the World Athletics medical team, who are in contact with the World Health Organisation, is that the spread of the novel coronavirus is at a concerning level in many countries and all major gatherings should be reviewed without delay," the statement read.

It was always a situation of when more than if on the postponement of the event which was set to be the second major event hosted in Nairobi after the World Under-18 Championship that was staged in Nairobi in 2017.

The LOC and Steering Committee were already at work preparing for the event with the Kasarani Stadium also closed to start renovation works.

World Athletics remains confident the event will still be held and most probably a date will be fixed for this year, with the Olympics now pushed into next year.

"We are working together to identify a mutually appropriate alternative date convenient for the Government of Kenya and elite competitors," the statement stated.

Also, with the decision to postpone the World Under-20, the Continental Tour which was to be staged on May 2 at the Kasarani Stadium will definitely also be postponed.