Nigeria: Buhari Ratifies Appointment of 16 Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the process for the appointment of 16 permanent secretaries to fill existing vacancies and replace the retiring permanent secretaries in 2020.

The Director Communications, Office of Head of Service of the Federation, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, issued the statement on Tuesday approving the commencement of the process for the selection of eligible Directors to fill the vacancies.

The states are Kwara, Kebbi, Abia, Anambra, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe and Jigawa.

Ogunmosunle said officers in the main stream of the federal civil service, who attained the substantive rank of Director, on Salary Grade level 17 on or before January 1, 2018, who had updated their records on the IPPIS Verification Portal and are not retiring from the service earlier than, or December 31, 2021 , are eligible to participate.

Accordingly, the ministries/offices are requested to forward the list of all eligible Directors on SGL 17 in their ministry/office as well as their confidential and personal files; 20 copies of their Curriculum Vitae; brief on each of the directors in the attached format, to be produced in Microsoft word and submitted in both hard 20 copies and soft copies to be sent to the office of Head of Service.

The evidence of state of origin which, in the case of female directors, is not acquired by marriage is also to be produced.

Ogunmosunle clarified that the selection process for the eligible candidates would involve a written examination, test on ICT competency in Microsoft Word, Excel and Power point and an interactive session with a broad - based panel of experts and practitioners.