Nigeria: COVID-19 - Lagos On 'Lockdown' From Thursday

Lagos state government has ordered the closure of all banks, offices, markets and courts in the state effective from Thursday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this after a meeting of the state security council at the State House, Marina Tuesday.

The Governor who insisted that the order was not a lockdown however said that this new directive will be for seven days in the first instance, even as he reduced the number of people who can be in a gatherering from 50 to 25 persons.

He also said that all travels to Lagos by Air or by road will no longer be encouraged.

Sanwo-Olu who said that the health situation was dire said all public parks, gym, swimming pools etc are also to close with immediate effect.

He said that the security agents had have been ordered to strictly enforce the directive as anyone who contravenes it will be dealt with.